ALTON - Alton Fire Department worked a serious fire in the 2400 block of East Broadway Avenue in Alton with an alarm time of 10:06 p.m. Friday.

Alton Fire Department Chief Jesse Jemison reported the fire was in a vacant house that had a previous fire to battle back in July.

"The structure was empty but there had been reports of homeless people squatting in it," the chief said. "We did a search as safely as conditions would allow and found no one inside.

"We had to put a lot of water on it and I was glad to finally have our ladder truck back in service and in use on the fire."

