Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - Alton Fire Department worked a serious fire in the 2400 block of East Broadway Avenue in Alton with an alarm time of 10:06 p.m. Friday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Fire Department Chief Jesse Jemison reported the fire was in a vacant house that had a previous fire to battle back in July.

"The structure was empty but there had been reports of homeless people squatting in it," the chief said. "We did a search as safely as conditions would allow and found no one inside.

"We had to put a lot of water on it and I was glad to finally have our ladder truck back in service and in use on the fire."

More like this:

Centralia Man Charged In Alton Arson Case
Mar 10, 2025
Fire Engulfs Alton Home in Overnight Blaze
Feb 17, 2025
Alton Fire Department Battles Structure Fire On Residence Street
Mar 21, 2025
Wood River Fire Chief Addresses Series of Wind-Related Incidents
Mar 15, 2025
Alton Fire Department Responds to Seven Storm-Related Incidents
Mar 15, 2025

 