Alton Fire Department Battles Structure Fire Early Wednesday Morning
July 31, 2019 5:41 AM August 1, 2019 9:29 AM
ALTON - The Alton Fire Department was dispatched for a serious structure fire at 4:45 a.m early Wednesday in the 400 block of Monument Street. The Alton Fire Department called a Box Alarm. East Alton Fire Department was also on scene.
When firefighters arrived fire was on the first floor of the residence.
More information to come.
