ALTON - The Alton Fire Department was dispatched for a serious structure fire at 4:45 a.m early Wednesday in the 400 block of Monument Street. The Alton Fire Department called a Box Alarm. East Alton Fire Department was also on scene.

When firefighters arrived fire was on the first floor of the residence.

More information to come.

