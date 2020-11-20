ALTON - Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department responded to a stolen truck fire that spread to brush over a few acres off Joesting Avenue in Alton on Friday afternoon.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The fire destroyed the vehicle, which was reported stolen last night. The fire burned up a hill and Alton Fire Department members extinguished it in rapid fashion.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Alton Fire Department had to lay around 700 feet of hose to reach the fire because the truck was deep in the woods and the fire truck wouldn't fit on the path.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Motorcycle Collision Causes Major Injuries In Unincorporated Brighton
Sep 18, 2025
OSFM Grants and Loans Boost Southern Illinois Fire Departments with Critical Funding
Aug 26, 2025
Bethalto Man Charged After Standoff in Bethalto
Jul 21, 2025
Suspect Attempts To Escape Police By Jumping Into Mississippi River During Madison County Pursuit
Jul 22, 2025
Bethalto Police, Metro East S.W.A.T. Team, Bring Incident To Close On Fourth and Grant Streets
Jul 19, 2025

 