



ALTON - The Alton Fire Department was dispatched for structure fire at around 4:30 a.m early Tuesday in the 3000 block of Oscar Avenue in Alton.

The Alton Fire Department called a Box Alarm. East Alton Fire Department was also on the scene along with Alton Memorial Ambulance.

When firefighters arrived the house had flames showing in the front and back of the house. No injuries were reported.

