ALTON - The Alton Fire Department was dispatched for a serious structure fire early Saturday morning in the 100 block of East Elm Street.

When firefighters arrived the house had flames showing throughout the house. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control pretty fast.

Alton Police Department was on scene to help with traffic.

No injuries were reported.

