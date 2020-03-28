Alton Fire Department Battle Serious Structure Fire Early Saturday Morning
March 28, 2020 11:24 AM March 28, 2020 5:43 PM
Listen to the story
ALTON - The Alton Fire Department was dispatched for a serious structure fire early Saturday morning in the 100 block of East Elm Street.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
When firefighters arrived the house had flames showing throughout the house. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control pretty fast.
Article continues after sponsor message
Alton Police Department was on scene to help with traffic.
No injuries were reported.
More like this: