ALTON - The Alton Fire Department, Alton Police Department, Madison County Coroner, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating a fatal fire in the 2000 block of Alby Street in Alton early Wednesday morning.

The Alton Fire Department received the 911 call shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday. When fire crews arrived on the scene they had heavy fire and smoke coming from the residence.

A Box Alarm was called to the fire. East Alton Fire Department was called to the scene. Alton Police Department blocked off Alby Street and helped with traffic control.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and Madison County Coroner’s Office were called because of the fatality. The Madison County Coroner’s Office pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

No other details about the individual could yet be released or what caused the fire.

