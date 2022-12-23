ALTON - The Alton Fire Department, along with Godfrey Fire Protection District, East Alton, and Wood River Fire Department members battled a serious fire in below-zero temps and about 25-30-below wind chill on Thursday night in the 1800 block of Main Street in Alton.

Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison commended not only his firefighters but also those who joined them in the deplorable winter storm conditions to confront the serious blaze.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I always sing the praises of the Alton Fire Department and our mutual aid partners," the chief said. "It was 2 degrees outside and I have to order guys to swap out and stay warm because they won't quit!

"My main concern in conditions like this is the health and safety of the firefighters. They are the ones that matter… always have been, and always will be so long as I have the privilege of being their Chief!"

More like this: