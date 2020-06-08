Alton Fire And Police Rush To Serious Crash At 3600 E. Broadway, One Transported To Hospital Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department responded to a serious crash at 3600 East Broadway in Alton at 4:06 p.m. Monday. Article continues after sponsor message The pictured vehicle encountered major front end damage in the two-vehicle crash. Alton Fire Department Ambulance transported someone to a nearby hospital. The extent of the injuries in the accident was not yet known. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending