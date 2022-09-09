ALTON - The Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department had a busy overnight with fires on both Amelia and Seminary in Alton.

The State Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the fires and Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said they may be related.

"An incident on Ridge seemed to have been from a domestic dispute," Jemison said. "A couch was on fire in that situation. That case is under investigation by the Alton Police Department."

Chief Jemison said the Amelia fire occurred first then the Seminary call came about 2 hours later at 5 a.m. The chief said Amelia was vacant and gutted after the fire and Seminary had someone in an RV behind the house, but that person was safe. The Seminary home is also a total loss and the fire was shooting through the roof when firefighters arrived.

"The man in the RV in the backyard said he heard a big 'woosh' and he got out of the RV as the fire grew," Jemison said.

