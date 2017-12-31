Alton finishes fourth in Centralia Holiday Tournament Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CENTRALIA – Alton finished fourth in the 75th Centralia Holiday Tournament Saturday night, dropping a 49-45 decision to Chicago Marist in the third-place game of the tournament; the loss, combined with a semifinal loss to Belleville West earlier in the day, dropped the Redbirds to 9-3 on the year. Article continues after sponsor message Kevin Caldwell led Alton with 19 points for the game, with Donovan Clay adding 12 for AHS. Belleville West defeated Champaign Central 62-61 to take the championship of the event, one of the oldest of its type in Ilinois. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending