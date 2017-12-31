Alton finished fourth in the Centralia Holiday Tournament on Saturday. (File photo from previous tourney game)

CENTRALIA – Alton finished fourth in the 75th Centralia Holiday Tournament Saturday night, dropping a 49-45 decision to Chicago Marist in the third-place game of the tournament; the loss, combined with a semifinal loss to Belleville West earlier in the day, dropped the Redbirds to 9-3 on the year.

Kevin Caldwell led Alton with 19 points for the game, with Donovan Clay adding 12 for AHS.

Belleville West defeated Champaign Central 62-61 to take the championship of the event, one of the oldest of its type in Ilinois.

 