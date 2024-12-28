CENTRALIA – The Alton Redbirds were tasked with a tricky double-header to close out the 81st Annual Centralia Holiday Tournament on Saturday.

They first took on Mt. Vernon at 8:30 a.m. in the consolation bracket. The Rams were one of only two teams to defeat Alton this season, winning 57-53 back on Dec. 7.

But Alton flipped the script and won 45-43 to advance to the fifth-place game later that afternoon.

The Redbirds took on Champaign Central and won another close game by a score of 55-53, going 3-1 in the tournament to improve to 13-2 on the season.

In the fifth-place game, Semaj Stampley led the Redbirds with 22 points, and Kobe Taylor out in 11.

