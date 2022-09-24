ALTON - The Alton Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market hosted the ‘Canine Carnival’ on Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to noon. The free event was organized by Alton Main Street and Hope Animal Rescues.

Locals were invited to bring their dogs “dressed to impress” for a pet parade around the market and a costume contest. The winner of that contest received a $25 gift card to Petco.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

There was an adopt-a-thon where guests had the opportunity to bring home a new furry friend.

There were things for the kids to do like face painting and balloon animals as well as plenty of vendors selling pet-related merchandise.

Article continues after sponsor message

Madison County Humane Society and Madison County Triad hosted a drive-through vaccine and microchip clinic. Vaccines were free while supplies lasted.

There was a good turnout at the event, and everyone seemingly had a good time.

The Market is held in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry St. and runs every Saturday morning through October 15th.

More like this:

3 More Face Forgery Charges At Schwegel’s Market
Mar 10, 2025
Summer Fun In Southwest Illinois Features Festivals, Events, and More
Mar 24, 2025
James Militello's Kindness Remembered By Godfrey Employer, Friends and Family
Apr 11, 2025
Alton Delays Vote On Lovejoy Housing Project Agreement
Feb 24, 2025
100 Years Ago: Alton Columnist Publishes Poetry Book
Apr 4, 2025

 