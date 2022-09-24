ALTON - The Alton Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market hosted the ‘Canine Carnival’ on Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to noon. The free event was organized by Alton Main Street and Hope Animal Rescues.

Locals were invited to bring their dogs “dressed to impress” for a pet parade around the market and a costume contest. The winner of that contest received a $25 gift card to Petco.

There was an adopt-a-thon where guests had the opportunity to bring home a new furry friend.

There were things for the kids to do like face painting and balloon animals as well as plenty of vendors selling pet-related merchandise.

Madison County Humane Society and Madison County Triad hosted a drive-through vaccine and microchip clinic. Vaccines were free while supplies lasted.

There was a good turnout at the event, and everyone seemingly had a good time.

The Market is held in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry St. and runs every Saturday morning through October 15th.

