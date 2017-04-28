O'FALLON 8, ALTON 4: A six-run seventh gave O'Fallon an 8-4 Southwestern Conference win over Alton in Alton Thursday evening; the Redbirds fell to 16-7 overall, 4-5 in the SWC, while the Panthers went to 10-9 on the year, 5-3 in the league.

Tami Wong had a 3-for-4 day at bat with a homer, three RBIs and a run scored, while Savannah Fisher was 2-for-4 with a run scored, Ashlyn Betz 1-for-4 with a double and RBI, Sydney Hartman 1-for-3 with a double and run scored and Rachael McCoy a run scored. Fisher took the loss for the Redbirds, with Abby Scyoc preceding her in the circle.

Alton is scheduled to host Brussels at 10 a.m. Saturday in their tournament, with another game scheduled for noon, then travel to Wilson Park/George Sykes Field in Granite City for a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday game against the Warriors.

Madelaine Gerard also contributed to this story.

