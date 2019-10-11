Get The Latest News!

ALTON - Alton Redbirds lost a heartbreaker to Belleville East 24-21 on homecoming night in Alton.

In the first quarter, Belleville East's quarterback Lucas Maue connected with Yohance Flager for a 49-yard touchdown with 7:24 left. Alton's quarterback Andrew Jones answered with 7:12 left when he threw a 28-yard pass to Xavier Mcnear for a touchdown. Alton and Belleville East were tied after one quarter.

The Belleville East quarterback threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Ford with 10:57 left in the second quarter. Then with 21 seconds left Belleville East kicked a 30-yard field goal to make it 17-7 going into halftime.

In the third quarter, Alton quarterback Andrew Jones kept the ball for one yard for a touchdown with 1:28 left. Alton's defense held the Lancers to zero points in the third quarter. Belleville East led 17-14 after three quarters.

In the fourth quarter, Alton's quarterback Jones kept the ball again and ran 9 yards for another touchdown. Alton took the lead 21-17 with 4:30 left in the game. Belleville East raced down the field and with 22 seconds left in the game Lancers quarterback Lucas Maue threw a 25-yard touchdown to Jyaire Bowens for the winning touchdown making it 24-21.

