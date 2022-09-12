Photos may be purchased for personal use at: https://www.randymanning.com/Alton-Expo

ALTON - The Alton Expo continued the recent success of Alton Amphitheater Commission events Thursday through Sunday at the riverfront. The Expo concluded Sunday night.

"It was an awesome year," Alton Amphitheater Commission Board Chair Dan Herkert said about the Expo. "A bad storm blew threw at about 8 p.m. Saturday and it hurt that night some, but other than that it was really smooth."

Herkert said the Alton Expo is simply "a great event."

"We started it again in 2017 and it has been very successful every year," he said.

Herkert praised all the various entertainment acts for great performances and said Platinum Rock, Saturday night's band, even stuck around through the storm and resumed play when the storm ended and played until about 11 p.m.

He said he couldn't say enough about the Alton Amphitheater Commission Board members, the City of Alton, Luehrs Entertainment for the rides, and all the volunteers for the event.

Randy Manning also contributed to this story.

