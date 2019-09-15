ALTON - The Alton Expo started on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, and will end on Sunday, September 15, 2019.

Live music each night featured live music from The Wherehouse Project, Flip The Frog, Soulshine Groove, Mondin Band, The Dirty Muggs, Platinum Rock Legends, and Borderline. Food vendors on-site included Morales Tacos, Pig On A Wing, and Sugarfire BBQ.

The kids have tons of stuff to do from carnival rides, games, vendors and much more. On Saturday there was also a mud volleyball tournament.

A local celebrity dunking booth was Saturday. Alton Mayor Brant Walker, Alton Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons, Police Sgt. Emily Hejna and retiring Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold are among those scheduled to participate, supporting causes such as the Oasis Women’s Center, the Police K9 Fund and Backstoppers.

