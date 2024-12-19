ALTON, — The Alton Lady Redbirds improved their season record to 9-1 with a decisive 59-42 victory over the Belleville East Lancers in a Southwestern Conference matchup Thursday night.

Alton established an early advantage, racing to a 19-9 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Lancers, however, mounted a comeback in the second quarter, narrowing the gap to 30-22 by halftime.

In the third quarter, Alton regained control, extending their lead to 48-30 as they entered the final period. Although Belleville East outscored Alton 12-11 in the fourth quarter, it was not enough to close the deficit.

Talia Norman led the scoring for Alton with 21 points, supported by Kaylea Lacey and Jarius Powers, who contributed 14 and 13 points, respectively.

The Lancers were paced by Ramiyah Young and Hailey Gray, each scoring 12 points.

