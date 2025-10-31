Alton Embraces Festive Spirit In Halloween Celebrations
Riverbender.com’s Ryan Schlueter shares vivid images showcasing the excitement and elaborate decorations across the city on Thursday night, Oct. 30, 2025.
ALTON — Halloween festivities were in full swing Thursday evening, Oct. 30, 2025, as neighborhoods across Alton saw a significant amount of trick-or-treating. The community engaged in a variety of activities leading up to the city’s legendary Halloween Parade sponsored by the East End Improvement Association, scheduled for Friday night, Oct. 31, 2025.
The parade will begin at 7 p.m., with live coverage starting at 6:50 p.m. on Riverbender.com. Viewers can watch the event online by clicking here.
Ryan Schlueter, a photographer and videographer for Riverbender.com, shared observations from the previous evening’s celebrations with his photos above.
“The nuns were off Bluff and Prospect, handing out candy. There was a super fancy house decorated on Bluff at Mamie, and then some around Duke Bakery, and Duke Bakery was very busy. It was great last night,” Schlueter said. “There were a lot of great costumes and the kids were having a lot of fun.”
The parade and ongoing Halloween activities continue to be a highlight for families and residents in Alton each year.
For more information about the 108th Alton Halloween Parade, click here.