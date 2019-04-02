Alton, Edwardsville, Hamel Residents Named in 10th Annual Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards
SPRINGFIELD – The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service (Commission) will present 27 Illinoisans and businesses with the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award during a special event at the Old State Capitol in Springfield on April 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. The award recognizes volunteers and volunteer programs that have made a difference in Illinois and highlights the importance of volunteerism and community service.
“This recognition highlights some of the great volunteerism efforts around the state, as well as recognizes businesses that support volunteer efforts. These honorees truly embody the spirit of service,” said Commission Executive Director Scott McFarland. “Having the award recipients at the 10th annual event where we’ve recognized more 200 such efforts is truly our honor.”
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Commission received more than 150 nominations in six categories (adult, AmeriCorps, business, senior, Senior Corps, and youth) from the Commission’s five service regions across the state (East Central, Northeast, Northwest, Southern, and West Central). Commissioners reviewed the applications and selected 27 award winners.
The following are the 2019 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award recipients. More information about the recipients is on the Serve Illinois website at www.Serve.Illinois.gov.
East Central Award Recipients
Adult: Ryan Scritchlow - Bloomington
For service to: Habitat for Humanity
AmeriCorps: Carlos Ortega - Mattoon
For service to: Mattoon in Motion
Business: Horace Mann – Springfield
For service to: Springfield Public Schools
Senior: Diane Wilhite – Champaign
For service to: Grand Prairie Friends
Senior Corps: Susan Elke – Effingham
For service to: FISH Human Services
Youth: Elizabeth Ann Weidner – Dieterich
For service to: University of Illinois Extension Effingham County
Northeast Award Recipients
Adult: Terri O'Neill Borders – Lemont
For service to: Lemont Township/Village of Lemont
AmeriCorps: Alfreda Baran – Chicago
For service to: Illinois JusticeCorps
Business: West Monroe Partners – Chicago
For service to: Community Health
Senior: John (Jay) Olriksen – Schaumburg
For service to: Hanover Township
Senior Corps: Toni Lieteau – Plainfield
For service to: Catholic Charities
Youth: Arnav Bedi – Naperville
For service to: PowerMinds NFP
Northwest Award Recipients
Adult: Audrey Adamson – Moline
For service to: Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois
AmeriCorps: Sergio Herrera - Des Plaines
For service to: Illinois Campus Compact-Rockford University
Senior: Les Virtue - Galena
For service to: Galena Area EMS District
Senior Corps: Gary Winkie – Rockford
For service to: AARP
Southern Award Recipients
Adult: Janet Scheller – Hamel
For service to: Hamel Elementary School
AmeriCorps: Pasha McNeil - Washington Park
For service to: Dunbar Elementary School
Business: ARTIGEM Replacement Services – Belleville
For service to: Franklin Neighborhood Community Association
Senior: Darlene Azar – Edwardsville
For service to: Franklin Elementary School
Senior Corps: Ophelia Jackson – Alton
For service to: Foster Grandparent Program-Lovejoy Elementary
Youth: Isaiah Haynes - East St. Louis.
For service to: East St. Louis School District 189
West Central Award Recipients
Adult: Leslie Murphy – Mapleton
For service to: Illini Bluffs Elementary PTO
AmeriCorps: Kari Rogers – Canton
For service to: SIU School of Medicine, Office of Regional Programs
Senior: Virginia Schneider – Princeville
For service to: Illinois Valley Fuller Center for Housing
Senior Corps: Barbara Richmiller – Quincy
For service to: Adams County RSVP
Youth: Sierra Lucie – Basco
For service to: Hancock Village
Additionally, nomination forms are now available for the Commission’s companion awards program, the Governor’s Hometown Awards. The Governor’s Hometown Awards program gives formal recognition to communities that contributed to their community’s quality of life via projects that had strong volunteer support, met a need, and made a definitive impact. Nominations for the Governor’s Hometown Awards are due July 25 and are available at www.serve.illinois.gov.
The Serve Illinois Commission is a 40-member (25 voting and 15 non-voting), bipartisan board appointed by the Governor and administered by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Its mission is to improve Illinois communities by enhancing volunteerism and instilling an ethic of service throughout the state.
More like this: