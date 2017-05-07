ALTON – Alton defeated East Alton-Wood River for the second day in succession while Waterloo defeated both teams in a Saturday softball cluster in Alton.

ALTON 10, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0 (6 INNINGS): Alton got out to a early lead on East Alton-Wood River and ended the game early with a five-run sixth as the Redbirds scored a 10-0 win over the Oilers in six innings.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Tami Wong was 2-for-3 for Alton with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, with Savannah Fisher went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored, Abby Scyoc 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Tomi Dublo had two RBIs and two runs scored, while Lexi Fisher had a run scored. Haley Shewmake went 2-for-3 with a double for the Oilers with Rebecca Null 1-for-2.

Scyoc struck out six in getting the win, while Morgan Moxey had 12 strikeouts in taking the loss.

Article continues after sponsor message

WATERLOO 10, EAWR 6: The Oilers jumped out to a 5-1 lead on Waterloo through two innings, but a six-run fifth proved to be too much to overcome as the Bulldogs defeated EAWR 10-6.

Null led the Oilers with a 2-for-3 game at bat, including a homer, RBI and two runs scored, while Macy Flanagan went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Caitlin LeMond and Teresa Hand each had a run scored. Null took the loss, striking out seven.

WATERLOO 8, ALTON 6: Waterloo scored six times in the seventh to take an 8-6 win over Alton in the cluster; the Redbirds built a 6-1 lead before Waterloo's outburst.

Fisher went 3-for-4 with a double and triple, RBI and two runs scored, Wong 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored, Ashlyn Betz 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Scyoc 2-for-4 with a RBI and Miranda Hudson 1-for-4; Bronte Fencel had a run scored. Fisher was charged with the loss.

The Redbirds went to 19-8 on the year, while the Oilers fell to 13-13. Alton next takes on Belleville West at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at home before traveling to Collinsville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. EAWR is at Hillsboro at 4:30 p.m. Monday and at Piasa Southwestern at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

More like this:

Ealey Has Three Hits, Drives In Two Runs, Beachum Fans Nine, Oilers Hold Off Hillsboro 7-6
Mar 21, 2025
Wednesday, April 9, 2025, Play It Again Sports Girls Roundup: Nelson Records 11 K's, Coles, Eveans, Power Explorers To Win, Tretter Has 4 Hits
4 days ago
Tuesday, April 8, 2025, Play It Again Sports Girls Roundup: Belleville East, Edwardsville Blank Foes In Softball, CM Shuts Out Jersey In Soccer
5 days ago
Play It Again Sports Baseball Roundup, Monday, March 31, 2025
Apr 1, 2025
Play It Again Sports Girls Roundup - Monday, March 31, 2025, and April 1, 2025
Apr 2, 2025

 