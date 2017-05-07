ALTON – Alton defeated East Alton-Wood River for the second day in succession while Waterloo defeated both teams in a Saturday softball cluster in Alton.

ALTON 10, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0 (6 INNINGS): Alton got out to a early lead on East Alton-Wood River and ended the game early with a five-run sixth as the Redbirds scored a 10-0 win over the Oilers in six innings.

Tami Wong was 2-for-3 for Alton with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, with Savannah Fisher went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored, Abby Scyoc 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Tomi Dublo had two RBIs and two runs scored, while Lexi Fisher had a run scored. Haley Shewmake went 2-for-3 with a double for the Oilers with Rebecca Null 1-for-2.

Scyoc struck out six in getting the win, while Morgan Moxey had 12 strikeouts in taking the loss.

WATERLOO 10, EAWR 6: The Oilers jumped out to a 5-1 lead on Waterloo through two innings, but a six-run fifth proved to be too much to overcome as the Bulldogs defeated EAWR 10-6.

Null led the Oilers with a 2-for-3 game at bat, including a homer, RBI and two runs scored, while Macy Flanagan went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Caitlin LeMond and Teresa Hand each had a run scored. Null took the loss, striking out seven.

WATERLOO 8, ALTON 6: Waterloo scored six times in the seventh to take an 8-6 win over Alton in the cluster; the Redbirds built a 6-1 lead before Waterloo's outburst.

Fisher went 3-for-4 with a double and triple, RBI and two runs scored, Wong 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored, Ashlyn Betz 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Scyoc 2-for-4 with a RBI and Miranda Hudson 1-for-4; Bronte Fencel had a run scored. Fisher was charged with the loss.

The Redbirds went to 19-8 on the year, while the Oilers fell to 13-13. Alton next takes on Belleville West at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at home before traveling to Collinsville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. EAWR is at Hillsboro at 4:30 p.m. Monday and at Piasa Southwestern at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

