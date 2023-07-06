ALTON - The Alton Dispensary's highly anticipated grand opening is set to begin at 10 a.m. Friday with a variety of festivities throughout the day.

The Alton Dispensary is located at 1400 E. Broadway in Alton. The business has been operating on soft opening status for a period of time, but today is the official opening.

"We are proud of Alton’s rich history and heritage and even more proud to be a part of that heritage as we open The Alton Dispensary," Alton Dispensary officials said. "We are excited and honored to be the first to bring cannabis legalization to Alton, Illinois."

General Manager Brett Followell said earlier about the Dispensary: "The company has put a ton of work and effort into this establishment and it shows. It is gorgeous and really look forward to leading the team."

One of the first patrons of the Dispensary Brihana, shown below, said: "I am beyond happy to have it here. Now having it here in Alton, it is beautiful. We won't have to travel outside."Today, a wide variety of food trucks, etc., will be at the business on Broadway.

The following food trucks will be available:

Pop-Ups available are:

Cultivator Pop-Ups available are:

Aeriz

Ascend

Bedford Grow

Cresco

Enliven

GTI

Keefy Canopy

Revolution

Stillzy

PTS

Verang

Hours of Operation are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

To find out more about The Alton Dispensary, visit altondispensary.com. Find The Alton Dispensary on Facebook and Instagram at @AltonDispensary.

