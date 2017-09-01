Alton crash blocked traffic for short time on 67, both vehicles involved taken by flatbed truck
September 1, 2017 2:28 PM September 2, 2017 6:48 AM
ALTON - What appears to have been a head-on collision blocked traffic for a short time on Illinois Route 67 for a short time in Alton Friday afternoon.
No major injuries were reported, but police were on the scene as both a Chevrolet pickup and a Toyota sedan were taken from the scene by a flatbed truck.
Traffic resumed its normal flow around 1:45 p.m.