ALTON - Alton Fire & Rescue, Alton Police and Alton Memorial Hospital responded to a crash involving two Ford Sedans at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of of Homer Adams Parkway and Buckmaster.

One injured in the crash was placed in a neck brace, but refused to ride to the hospital in an ambulance.

First responders were on the scene rapidly within 10 minutes.

Article continues after sponsor message

For a brief period of time, the area around the accident was closed.

Northbound traffic on Homer Adams Parkway was backed up to Golf Road because of the accident and the time of morning.

Pat Schwarte also contributed to this story.