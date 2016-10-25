Local brews highlighted during 10-day event

ALTON - Prepare yourself for an epic 10 day party celebrating craft beers during Alton’s first-ever Craft Beer Week Nov. 4 – 13.

Ten Alton restaurants have come on board to participate with featured events and “Keep the Glass Specials”. Participating restaurant and bars include 4204 Main St. Brewing, Old Bakery Beer, Elijah P’s, Morrison’s Irish Pub, Bluff City Grill, Spectator’s Bar & Grill at Bowl Haven Lanes, Chez Marilyn, Great Rivers Tap & Grill, Hops House, and Tony’s Restaurant.

A limited number of “Keep the Glass Specials” will be available at the participating restaurants and bars. The glasses feature the Alton Craft Beer logo on one side and the participating restaurant’s logo on the other. Each restaurant has a unique glass so be sure to collect them all.

Alton Craft Beer Week was the brainchild of Lauren Pattan and James Rogalsky founders of Old Bakery Beer, Alton’s newest craft brewery.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We wanted to celebrate the craft beer scene on the local level,” Lauren Pattan said. “We create nice craft beers here at Old Bakery but we also want people to check out the other great places to drink craft beer throughout the region.”

Craft Beer Week kicks off on Friday, Nov. 4 with Cask Night at Old Bakery Beer featuring a variety of cask beers from several local breweries and also celebrate the debut of a new cask program featuring foraged ingredients from The Nature Institute.

On Sunday, Nov. 6 enjoy a Monster Beer Fest with the opportunity to sample over 30 special release and hard-to-find beers at Elijah P’s Burgers and Brews. Tickets for this event are $35 in advance and $40 the day of the event. Ticket prices includes unlimited sampling and a commemorative glass.

Tony’s Restaurant is offering an Old Bakery Beer Tap Takeover on Sunday, Nov. 6. Morrison’s Irish Pub will host an Old Bakery Beer Dinner showcasing how to pair specific beers throughout a five course meal. Tickets are available at Morrison’s Irish Pub.

Other events include an” All You Can Bowl” with shoes and discounts on craft beer at Bowl Haven on Wednesday, Nov. 9 and a Dart Tournament at Bluff City Grill on Nov. 10. Bluff City Grill will also feature Old Bakery Beef specials during dinner on Saturday, Nov. 11. 4204 Main Street Brewing Co. will offer a crab leg dinner special Nov. 4, dinner specials on Nov. 7, $3 draft beer specials on Nov. 10. Other specials are also available throughout the week.

Alton Craft Beer Week will celebrate the weekend with a Downtown Alton Beer Crawl from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. All participating restaurants and bars will offer a variety of craft beer specials. There will also be shuttle rides available courtesy of the Alton Convention and Visitors Bureau. Great Rivers Tap Room will offer an After Crawl Party and the Atrium Hotel has an “After Crawl” overnight package available.

For more information please go to AltonCraftBeerWeek.com or Facebook.com/AltonCraftBeerWeek

More like this: