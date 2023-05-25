Alton City Council Meeting, May 24, 2023

ALTON - Alton City Council members denied two requests for additional ARPA funds from the city’s Police and Fire Departments at their meeting on Wednesday, May 24.

The Police Department was seeking $27,970.33 to purchase 15 Bola Wrap devices, while the Fire Department was seeking $47,481.87 for two new motors for their rescue boat as well as repairs to Fire Station #2.

Both requests failed to receive approval from the Committee of the Whole at their meeting on Monday, May 22 - at that meeting, the Fire Department’s request was unanimously shot down with “no” votes from each council member. The Bola Wraps request never received a motion and failed without a vote.

Since both items “failed in committee,” the City Council took no further action on them, effectively denying both requests.

