

ALTON - Due to a rise in illnesses and the quarantines that are associated with COVID-19 cases, Committee of the Whole and City Council meetings will be held via phone until further notice effective today. These meetings will be available through live stream via Riverbender.com.

The council chambers will be closed as they will only be live-streamed and will not be in person.

City Council and other committee meetings will not be open to the public at City Hall in person. Citizens are strongly encouraged to submit their comments via email or voicemail.

Citizens may submit their comments as follows:

publiccomment@cityofaltonil.com

Public comment Voicemail 618-468-1220

Article continues after sponsor message

Comments submitted this way will be read into the record by the city clerk or committee staff liaison at the beginning of the meeting.

Elected and appointed officials will primarily attend meetings electronically.

If prospective attendees require an interpreter or other access accommodation needs, please contact the Alton City Clerk’s office at 618-463-3520 no later than 48 hours prior to the commencement of the meeting to arrange the accommodations.

For the Rules regarding the Open Meetings Act please visit:

https://www.iml.org/file.cfm?key=18508

Thank you and Stay Safe.

More like this: