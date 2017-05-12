ALTON - The Mississippi River is falling near Alton, and in perfect synchronization with the city's clean-up efforts, Alton Community Service League members are hard at work with one of their top projects.

Alton Community Service League members Carol Morris, Suzanne Lagomarcino and other members/volunteers recently spent considerable time tending to numerous flower beds on Third Street and Sugar Alley in Alton.

Volunteers spent about 100 hours preparing the beds for planting this season. Of that time, more than 62 hours were put in by ACSL members.

Several Downtown businesses commented on the appearance of the Third Street beds and on the benefits the gardens bring to the area and to their businesses, ACSL said in a statement.

"The volunteers will care for the plantings throughout the summer and into fall by watering, planting, pruning and weeding," ACSL said. "ACSL is providing funding for the plantings with its beautification earnings received from its annual Gift Wrap Booth in the Alton Square Mall held each December."

The Service League also tends roses each week throughout the summer at Gordon F. Moore Community Park in Alton.

