ALTON - The Alton Community Service League, a nonprofit group focused on volunteerism, is proud to announce the Volunteer of the Month for November, December, and January. To receive this honor, the ACSL member must have volunteered the most hours during that month than any other member.

Pictured in the middle is Janet Hansen, Placement Chairman, presenting to Marge Ferguson, December Volunteer of the Month, and Pat Cooper, January Volunteer of the Month. Not pictured is Diane Foster who received the distinction as being the Volunteer of the Month in November.

The ACSL is having its final fundraising by selling Geraniums from the Market Basket. Prices: 5.5 inch Red, Pink, and Salmon Geraniums are 7$ each, and 10 inch Pink, Red, and Salmon Geraniums will be $30 each. They can be ordered from any ACSL member or by calling 618-971-9191.

Members wish to thank the Riverbend Community for supporting the fundraisers through the years. Anyone who would like to donate to the ACSL may do so at: Alton Community Service League, P.O. Box 211, Alton, Il. 62002. All money raised will be put back into our community.

