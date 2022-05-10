ALTON - The Alton Community Service League met on May 9th, 2022 for their last meeting of the year at the Resurrection Lutheran Church. The Silver Bowl recipient was announced and the New Board was installed for the 2022-2023 year. The Silver Bowl Recipient, which honors the member with the most volunteer and league hours for 2021-2022 was Nancy Johnson. She volunteered 54 League hours and 122 Community hours making a total of 176 Hours. The value of these hours is $5,023.04. The total number of volunteer hours from all members was 2,292.25 which equates to $65,420.82. The organization has been keeping a tally since 2014-2015 and they have volunteered 47,591.05 hours which equates to $1,214,870.30.

Article continues after sponsor message

ACSL prides its organization on volunteering and giving out grants for beautification and to charitable organizations. Allocations for Charitable and Beautification Grants totaled $7,396.

The new ACSL board will be under the leadership of their new president: Cathy Droste.

More like this: