ALTON - The Alton Community Service League announced sadly today that there will be no gift wrapping at the Alton Square Mall this year 2020 because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"Alton Community Service League has wrapped gifts annually since 1978 and will miss seeing all who have supported us through the years," the Alton Community Service League said in a statement. "We will be back next year."

Even without the main fundraiser this year, the Alton Community Service League, led by the Ways and Means Committee chairman, Cathy Droste, is working behind the scenes.

Members have participated in the following fundraisers to raise money for area beautification, and to fund grants to selected community non-profit applicants that will eventually go back into the community: Vintage Voices Tour Guides, TJ’s Pizza, or Cookie Dough, buying League Gear, and Time and Talent. The Time and Talent fundraiser features each member generating funds by giving of themselves or making items to sell to the community.

The Community Service League will be sponsoring a Double Good Gourmet Popcorn sale between December 7 through December 11. If interested contact any ACSL member.

The organization said please continue to support the Alton Community Service League in their work to support the community.

