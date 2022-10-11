ALTON - Alton Community Service League announced at its meeting on Monday, October 10, at Main Street Methodist Church that members volunteered an extraordinary 549 hours with a value of $16,443 during the summer months.

JoAnne Adams led the group's volunteers with 109 service hours.

The Alton Community Service League is a nonprofit group that focuses on volunteerism and awarding Charitable and Beautification Grants.

The program for the October meeting, narrated by Dave Miller, was a style show, presented by Fancy Nancy On Main Boutique in Grafton. Models featured were Cora Miller, Nancy Gist, and Nancy Wilson. Members were invited to treat themselves to a shopping experience at the pop-up boutique at the close of the meeting.

The final item of the day was the drawing for the Raffle of the Horn of Plenty donated by Jeffrey’s Flowers by Design. The winning ticket drawn by Dave Miller was Carol Morris. Carol Morris, winner of the Horn of Plenty.

The Community Service League issued thanks to all members of the community who purchased raffle tickets to help support the fundraising of ACSL.

