ALTON - It's time once again to begin the process of Christmas package wrapping and for those who need help, the Alton Community Service League members have a solution.

Alton Community Service League members will be wrapping packages at Alton Square Mall beginning Dec. 15 to raise funds for charities and beautification programs in the Alton-Godfrey Area.

League members will be wrapping packages through Christmas Eve on the second floor at the escalators in Alton Square Mall.

Dates and times are: through Dec. 15 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Dec. 16 to 23 from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve (from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.).

