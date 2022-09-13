ALTON - The Alton Community Service League held its kick-off meeting of the year on Monday, September 12th.

Recognized at the meeting as volunteer of the month was Bernie Wickenhauser who volunteered 32 hours at Alton Memorial Hospital, and 3 hours at Asbury Library.

Gail Drillinger, a member of Vintage Voices, presented the program portraying Alice Georgia. Alice was a resident of the Alton Woman’s Home located in Alton. The Alton Women’s Home Association is still in existence and has been for 125 years. ACSL provides guides for the Vintage Voices Walking Tour which will be held on Oct. 1, at 12:00 PM, and Sunday, Oct. 2 at 2:30 PM at the Alton National Cemetery at 600 Pearl St., Alton, Il.

Plans for the ACSL year include a kick-off raffle of a Horn of Plenty donated by Jeffrey’s Flowers by Design. Tickets, sold by any ACSL member, are $5 each or 3 for $10.

Pictured with the Horn of Plenty donated by Jeffrey’s Flowers by Design, is Barbara Panfile and ACSL Ways and Means chairman, Tammy Atchley.

