ALTON - The Alton Community Service League is offering a fantastic raffle to help support fundraising that goes directly back into the community. For $10 each or 3 for $20 you have a chance to win the following: 1st Prize: $300 Aeries Gift Certificate 2nd Prize: 2 nights Aeries lodging (Su-Th) 3rd Prize: 2 Aeries zipline tickets (Su-Tu)

The drawing will be held on March 13, 2023. Tickets can be purchased from any ACSL member or by calling Jean Conrady at 618-466-0438.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Aeries resort, located in Grafton, Ill. offers a restaurant, lodging, the Grafton Zipline, the Grafton Sky Tour, and Aerie’s Alpine Coaster, The Resort sits on a bluff overlooking the confluence of the Mississippi and Ill.

Rivers above downtown Grafton, Ill. provide a stunning view that captivates any visitor. Get your Raffle tickets now to enjoy “The Best View in the Midwest”!

More like this:

$800,000 Payday For Lucky Day Lotto Online Player In Illinois
Jun 24, 2025
Raging Rivers WaterPark to Celebrate Fourth of July with NEW Splashy Event and Daily Summer Fun
Jul 2, 2025
Pere Marquette State Park Hosts Free Family Fishing Fair June 7, 2025
Jun 6, 2025
Support Community Christmas By Ticket Purchases For July Raffle At Freer Auto Body In Godfrey
Jun 30, 2025
Citgo in Justice, IL., Has $1 Million Lotto Prize Winner Pick On July 10
2 days ago

 