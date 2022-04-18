ALTON - Alton Community Service League Grants were awarded at the Alton Community Service League meeting on April 11th, 2022. The allocation for Charitable and Beautification Grants were recommended and voted on for this year. Total grants allocated were $7,396.

Receiving Charitable Grants totaling $3,996 were: Girl Scouts of Southern Il., Alton Youth Symphony, Alton Juneteenth Committee, Seasons of Life, Thrive Metro East, Be a Bridge, and East End Improvement Association.

Receiving Beautification Grants totaling $3,400 were: Riverbend Family Ministries, Riverbend Head Start and Family Services, Jacoby Arts Center, North Alton/Godfrey Business Council, and Alton Main Street.

Thanks to the community for supporting ACSL in their quest to help the community.

The guest speaker for the meeting was Sara McGibany, head of Alton Main Street speaking about “What’s Happening in Downtown Alton”!

During the meeting, Janet Hansen, placement chairman, recognized Jean Conrady as Volunteer of the Month. Total Volunteer Hours by all members for February of 2022 was 127 hours with a total value of all volunteer hours being $3,624.58.

