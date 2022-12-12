ALTON - The Alton Community Service League Gift Wrap program enters its 44th year this Christmas season.

The primary fundraiser for the organization, which donates all profits to area charities has been headed by Marge Ferguson since 2013.

Article continues after sponsor message

The gift wrap program is the primary fundraiser for Alton Community League.

The volunteers will be at Alton Square Mall's first floor between J.C. Penney and Hayner Library.

From December 10-19 the gift wrap volunteers will be there from noon to 6 p.m. and from noon to 7 p.m. December 20-23 and noon to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve Dec. 24.

More like this: