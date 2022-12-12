ALTON - The Alton Community Service League Gift Wrap program enters its 44th year this Christmas season.

Pictured is customer, John Renick, getting presents wrapped for his grandchildren by ACSL, members Marge Ferguson and Barbara Panfile.The primary fundraiser for the organization, which donates all profits to area charities has been headed by Marge Ferguson since 2013.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The gift wrap program is the primary fundraiser for Alton Community League.

The volunteers will be at Alton Square Mall's first floor between J.C. Penney and Hayner Library.

From December 10-19 the gift wrap volunteers will be there from noon to 6 p.m. and from noon to 7 p.m. December 20-23 and noon to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve Dec. 24.

More like this:

Alton Community Service League Awards $7,800 in Grants to Nine Groups, Including Alton Youth Symphony
May 1, 2025
Edwardsville to Celebrate 62025 Day with City Park Activities and Concert
Jun 18, 2025
Pup Crawl to Feature 18 Pet-Friendly Patios in Downtown Alton
May 30, 2025
Free "Rockin' With Robert" Concerts Draw Record Crowds This Summer
Jun 28, 2025
"Keys for Kids" Dueling Pianos Event to Raise Money for Local Families During the Holidays
May 19, 2025

 