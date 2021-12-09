ALTON - After missing 2020, the League is back and ready to serve the public again.

Gift Wrap has been the main fundraiser for the Alton Community Service League since 1978 and missing only 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It started when Lynn Almeter introduced a service project to the group that would be held in the newly opened Alton Square Mall. They would wrap packages at a very affordable price and all monies would go directly into the area beautification and charitable funds. They would start after Thanksgiving and wrap thru the early evenings of Dec. 24th.

This tradition continues again this year with Gift Wrap starting on Dec. 11th, located on the first floor of Alton Square Mall between JCPenny’s and the Library. Members are asked to work 3 shifts and some volunteer for more. The gifts do not have to be purchased at the Mall. Patrons can drop off gifts and they will be wrapped while they shop.

Marge Ferguson is chairman of the Gift Wrap project and has been so since 2013.

Hours: Dec. 11-Dec. 21 12PM to 6PM Dec. 22-23 12PM to 7PM Dec. 24 12PM-6PM

The League thanks all their patrons through the years for their support.

