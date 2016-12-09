Alton Community Service League continues annual gift wrapping service at Alton Square Mall
ALTON - The Alton Community Service League is offering its annual gift wrapping services at the Alton Square Mall from December 10 through Christmas Eve during mall hours. Member volunteers can be found in their usual location, next to the escalators on the upper level.
The Alton Community Service League has wrapped gifts annually since 1978 and depends on the public's support to meet charitable and beautification commitments.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.