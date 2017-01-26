ALTON - The Alton Community Service League is accepting grant applications from not-for-profit (501c3) organizations interested in applying for monetary grants.

The service league, celebrating 61 years, raises funds each year for Alton area beautification and nonprofit organizations through annual gift wrap projects and other fundraising events. League members wish to thank the Riverbend community for supporting the gift wrap booth at Alton Square Mall.

Forms are available by contacting Dorothy Droste at (618) 466-7746 or (618) 465-6904. You may instead mail your request to Alton Community Service League, P.O. Box 211, Alton, Ill., 62002. Completed forms must be postmarked by March 6, 2017.

