ALTON - The Alton Committee of the Whole passed several resolutions at the meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, including Main Street improvements, property demolitions, and more.

The committee passed a resolution authorizing the following sections of Main Street to be improved under the Illinois Highway Code: from Hillcrest Avenue to College Avenue, from Logan Street to 9th Street, and from Illinois Route 140/111 to the south of Alton Commerce Parkway.

Several property demolitions were also approved at Monday night’s meeting, including 919 Pearl St., 1417 Thorpe St., 2128 Seminary St., 1209-1211 East 6th St., 303 Harriett St., 242 Madison Ave., and 2104 Hickory St.

Committee members also unanimously approved two requests to sell and/or serve alcohol at two events: the Alton Little Theater, Inc.’s Frank Sinatra Tribute Concert Fundraiser and the Alton Athletic Association’s Music Trivia Fundraiser.

The council also briefly discussed the city’s use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Alderman Nathan Keener announced he will make a proposal at the Alton City Council meeting on Wednesday to move forward with using the funds for body cameras for the Alton Police Department, Public Works, restroom upgrades for the Parks and Recreation Department, as well as repairs to the Haskell House.

A full recording of Monday night’s meeting - and live coverage of future meetings - is available on Riverbender.com or the Riverbender.com Facebook page.

