



ALTON - The Alton Committee of the Whole held a very brief meeting on Monday night, during which they approved several easements and property bids with little to no discussion.

A temporary easement for the removal of encroachments on Plum Street and East 4th Street was approved unanimously. An ordinance authorizing a permanent easement for an encroachment on Plum Street was also approved unanimously.

The Committee also approved a notice of sale of property owned by the City of Alton and an “invitation to bid thereon.” The City Clerk of the City of Alton will receive sealed bids for the purchase of the property, located at 1420 E. 4th St.

Several property bids were awarded at Tuesday’s meeting as well. S. Shafer Excavating, Inc. was awarded the bid for 3602 & 3604 Thomas Ave. in the amount of $24,700.00 and for 645 East 5th St. in the amount of $31,400.00.

A question was raised as to whether these properties were slated for demolition, which it was revealed they are, once demolition contracts can be executed.

Thornburgh Abatement was also awarded the bid for 2128 Seminary Street in the amount of $1,675.00.

