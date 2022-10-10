ALTON - The Alton Committee of the Whole held a brief meeting on Monday evening, during which they approved the amount of Motor Fuel Tax funds allocated for the purpose of maintaining streets and highways for 2022 and passed a few other resolutions. However, with much of the committee absent, they decided to table a few items on tonight’s agenda until their next meeting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 24.

One such item was a resolution to consider amending Title 4, Chapter 4, Section 4(b) of the City Code regarding Class A liquor licenses. Of the seven total committee members, three were absent - Raymond Strebel, Rosetta Brown, and Stephanie Elliott. In order to get input from all of the committee members regarding liquor licenses, they decided to lay this resolution over to their next meeting.

There was also a resolution on tonight’s agenda to consider amending Title 4, Chapter 20 of the city code - this resolution would add a section to the City Code requiring businesses seeking gambling licenses to have been established businesses in the City of Alton for at least 24 months. Citing the absence of the three Committee members, this resolution was also moved over to their next meeting.

The Committee approved the appropriation of $1,461,312.63 in Motor Fuel Tax funds for the purpose of maintaining streets and highways under the applicable provisions of the Illinois Highway Code from 01/01/2023 to 12/31/2023. This resolution is done annually and must be approved by IDOT and the Committee of the Whole before the City can spend Motor Fuel Tax funds. The Committee voted to approve this appropriation of funds with four yeses, zero noes, and three absent.

A resolution to consider introducing an ordinance authorizing the disconnection of two parcels of land from the city of Alton, Illinois, raised a question from Alderman Charles Brake about whether this disconnection would have any impact on transportation or tax revenue for the City of Alton. After some discussion amongst the Committee members, it was determined that it wouldn’t have a significant effect and the committee voted in favor of the ordinance with four yeses, zero noes, and three absent.

A pair of resolutions were passed pertaining to the City of Alton’s 2023 MFT Street Maintenance Program. The first was a resolution authorizing the Comptroller’s Office to advertise for bids pertaining to the City of Alton’s 2023 MFT Street Maintenance Program, which was approved with four yeses, zero noes, and three absent.

The second was the approval of a Maintenance Engineering Agreement between Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab. Inc. and the City of Alton for engineering services pertaining to the City of Alton’s 2023 MFT Street Maintenance Program. This resolution also granted the Mayor the authority to execute this agreement and was passed with four yeses, zero noes, and three absent.

The negotiation of a Construction Engineering Services Agreement between the City of Alton and Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab, Inc. by the Public Works Department for Phase 3 of the Safe Routes to School project - and that the agreement will be presented to the City Council for approval at a future City Council meeting - also passed with four yeses, zero noes, and three absent.

A resolution to consider amending Title 4, Chapter 4, Section 4(b) of the City Code regarding Class A liquor licenses authorized pursuant to the code to accommodate Dottie’s Tavern was also layed over until the committee’s next meeting, given tonight’s high number of absences.

The committee approved a resolution authorizing the closure of Fletcher St. to facilitate a Family Fun Fest at Webster Temple Church of God in Christ with four yeses, zero noes, and three absent.

A resolution designating an honorary street sign to be placed on 1threeth St. honoring Bishop Samuel E. White was approved with four yeses, zero noes, and three absent.

The committee also approved the introduction of an ordinance designating a handicapped parking space at 711 state street with four yeses, zero noes, and three absent.

Finally, the committee approved S. Shafer Excavating Inc.’s bid of $12,700.00 for 2316 Agnes Street with four yeses, zero noes, and three absent.

