EAST ST. LOUIS - Courtney Hayes, 35, was sentenced today by U.S. District Court Judge Michael J. Reagan to 151 months in federal prison for one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, U.S. Attorney Donald S. Boyce for the Southern District of Illinois announced.

Hayes will also be subject to three years of supervised release to follow the prison term and $100 in special assessment fees.

Article continues after sponsor message

Facts revealed in open court at the sentencing and plea hearings established that Hayes distributed nearly seven kilograms of cocaine throughout the latter half of 2015. After considering many factors, such as the serious nature of drug crimes in the area, Judge Reagan sentenced Hayes to 151 months of imprisonment.

Officers with the Alton Police Department investigated this case and Assistant United States Attorney Derek J. Wiseman prosecuted the case.