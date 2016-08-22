CARLINVILLE - Employees from CNB Bank & Trust’s Alton location were proud to support a great local resource for area youth as they recently made a donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Alton. CNB in Alton had a great response to ticket sales for CNB’s Cardinals Night on July 16. Tickets for the game were sold at all CNB locations and online at www.cnbil.com, with 100% of the proceeds in each community being donated to local non-profit organizations.

CNB employees Mike Drake, Loss Mitigation Specialist, and Mark Haggard, Market President, presented a check for $325 to Al Womack, Jr., Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Alton. Larry Franklin, CNB Executive VP and Chief Operating Officer, commented, “At CNB, we are very proud to sponsor the Boys & Girls Club of Alton in their efforts to satisfy the needs of the youth in our community.”

Other area organizations will also receive donations from CNB as a result of CNB’s partnership with the St. Louis Cardinals, such as CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) in Jerseyville, Martha’s Food Pantry in Shipman, and St. Paul’s United Methodist Church Food Pantry in Brighton. CNB remains committed to enhancing the communities we serve and lending a hand whenever we can. Management and employees of CNB look forward to partnering with the St. Louis Cardinals organization again next year for more fundraising efforts.

CNB Bank & Trust has 13 locations to better serve its customers: Alton, Brighton, Carlinville, Carrollton, Clayton-MO, Hillsboro, Jacksonville, Jerseyville, Oak Forest, Palos Heights, Pittsfield, Shipman, and Taylorville.

