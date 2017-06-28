ALTON - It was a busy night for the Alton Closed Tennis Tourney doubles competition on Tuesday night at Alton High School and Lewis and Clark Community College.

Results were only available for play at Alton High School and this was a summary:

In girl's 18's, Adri Ventimiglia and Laura Moore won their first two matches, first against Katie Kercher and Gretchen Housmann, then against Tabby Maguire and Alyssa Cannady. They play Sarah Kreutzrager and Alyssa Wilson for the championship tonight. Kreutzrager and Wilson beat Hannah Macias and Maddie Saenz, then Hudson and Maag.

In girl's 16's, Hannah Macias and Maddie Saenz play against Abbey Fischer and Lauren Gegen. Macias and Saenz defeated Val Walters and Nikki Lowe in one semi, and the Gegens beat Cali and Mackenzie Giertz in the other semi-final match.

In the Men's Over 40, Jesse Macias and Kevin Rowland won the round robin tournament. They defeated Mike Walters and Bob McCluskey in a close match, then beat John Giertz and Mark Cousley in the other match.

In the father/daughter competition, David and Val Walters won the round robin tournament. Erik and Paige Rockholm finished second and Mary Lou and Angelina Taul finished third. John and Brad Higdon won the father/son portion.



