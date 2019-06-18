ALTON - The 2019 city doubles tennis championships, the Alton Closed, will take place on June 25th and 26th this summer.

The tournament will take place at Alton High and Lewis and Clark Community College.

Tournament director Jesse Macias said the tournament is very popular each year.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are excited to host again this year," he said. "There are a lot of good local players and the Closed gives friends and neighbors a chance to compete against each other.”

Macias said the tournament is a fundraiser for the Alton High tennis programs and for the Robert Logan Scholarship Fund.

Players wanting to sign up can contact Jesse Macias at jmacias@altonschools.org.

Registration is taking place right now for both events and draws will be closed on Sunday, June 23. Applications can be found at https://altonathletics.org/.

More like this: