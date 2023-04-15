ALTON - Pride, Inc. is hosting their bi-annual Alton City-Wide Litter Cleanup on Earth Day, which is Saturday, April 22, 2023. The cleanup begin at 9 a.m. and ends at noon, and will continue “rain or shine.”

Free donuts, gloves, and bags will be provided to volunteers along with directions to the areas that need the most attention. Registration will be available at the following Registration Stations: Downtown: Riverbender Building - 200 W. 3rd Street (corner of 3rd and Belle Streets)

Middletown: Hellrung Park - entrance at 7th Street and Central Avenue

At 9 a.m., groups will depart from the following locations: Upper Alton: Taqueria Maya - 621 College Ave.

North Alton: Joe K’s Restaurant - 2530 State St.

After last year’s spring cleanup, Pride, Inc. Executive Director Pat Stewart said the event turned out widely successful.

“It was wonderful - thank God we had beautiful weather,” Stewart said. “It was just really neat ... some of the feedback we’ve gotten from others as far as people driving by and honking and thanking us for what we did.”

Another Alton City-Wide Litter Cleanup will be held this fall on September 9. For more information, call (618) 467-2375 or visit the Pride, Inc. website or Facebook page.

