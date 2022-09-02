ALTON - Alton city staff had a team-building exercise that involved the cleanup of Rock Spring Park Drive on Friday morning. Alton Mayor David Goins led the cleanup.

The mayor's goal was to make the walkway area cleaner for Alton Middle School students and other residents who use the area.

The mayor said eventually, that area will be redone, he said, but it is in the second half of a project for the park that includes new guardrails and sidewalks there between College and Brown.

"We wanted to make sure this was in good shape primarily for the students who go back and forth to Alton Middle School on the walkway," he said. "We will clean up the debris on the sidewalk area and cut the weeds back."

The goal is in the end to have new sidewalks that will really add a lot to that area, Mayor Goins said.

"We had department heads, Public Works, and our PAC Cleanup group out there this morning," he said.

