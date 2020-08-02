ALTON - The Alton City Public Works, Forestry, street mechanics, and other staff have been focused the past few weeks on assisting with massive storm cleanup. The Alton region was hit hard by heavy winds and torrential rains on Wednesday, July 15.

State Street in Alton had many trees and power lines down from the storm and from Downtown Alton to the Catholic Children's Home, there were reports of trees being down. One of the worst events was a part of a rubber membrane on a roof being taken off the Ameren Illinois building and also part of a roof blown off a home on Elm Street in Alton. There was a new roof being installed on Wednesday on the Elm Street home. The Elm Street roof project started early this week.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart said city staff has been working tirelessly with small debris and limb cleanup throughout Alton.

"Anyone who has limbs or debris should package them, mark with an X and Republic Services will pick them up," Barnhart said. "We have been there to help with some of the bigger items. We should probably be able to finish most of those duties by the end of the week and go back to paving and infrastructure projects in the city."

Barnhart said he was amazed that State Street in Alton had so much tree damage and then a few blocks over on Danforth Street, there was little damage.

"It was a pretty crazy storm," he said.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: