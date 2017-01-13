ALTON - Alton Mayor Brant Walker made the call to close Alton City Hall early Friday morning due to an impending ice storm. 

Walker said an early morning fatal accident in Eureka, Missouri as well as several lesser accidents across South County Friday contributed to his decision. 

"We're watching this weather situation very closely," Walker said. "We advise people to be careful out there driving and just walking around today. People need to watch out for fallen branches and downed power lines in weather like this." 

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Ice Storm Warning for most of the St. Louis Metro Area, including Madison and Jersey County. Chances of freezing precipitation are in the forecast from Friday morning until Sunday evening. 

 

